(GREAT FALLS) The Eden Market south of Great Falls officially opened for business on Wednesday.

The Eden Market is what used to be known as the Outback Market; it’s about four miles south of Overlook Drive on Lower River Road.

They’ve got big plans for the store: “Eden Market is your locally owned and operated neighborhood convenience store. We’re your one-stop shop for fresh groceries, sundries, and more.”

The grand opening began at noon, and they are serving up free BBQ beef sandwiches, chips, coffee, cookies, muffins, hot cocoa, and a chance to win some prizes.

More than two dozen have shown up to celebrate so far.

The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.