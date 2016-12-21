Exploration Works hosted its their fourth annual gingerbread competition on Wednesday.

The center is a hands-on facility for education opportunities and working in partnerships with public schools.

There are three different categories for the gingerbread competition: families, adults, professionals, and then kids.

The gingerbread houses were arranged amidst a running model train set.

Exploration works has been a member of the Association of Science and Technology Center since 2002.

This year’s winners, Liz Gundersen and Beth Steel, told MTN that this is their third time participating in the gingerbread competition.

“We always swear in the middle of it that we don’t want to do this. It takes about three days to this with weeks of drying and preparation. We get to eat a lot of candy….yeah, it was fun!”

Click here to visit the Exploration Works website.

Reporter: Lindsey Ford