“We heard a loud boom outside,” explained Pedro & Jorge Perez, “Once heard that we thought something hit the building we started looking around and we saw the place back here pretty much on the ground.”

Behind their house was their neighbor’s trailer home in ruins. A father and his three children ages 2-13 were inside when the trailer exploded.

“Underneath the trailer, that’s where we found the smallest kid that was two years old, said Pedro, “The child was conscious, he was calling for him. He heard a sound and came towards it and that’s how they were able to get him.

Emergency responders arrived in minutes. “We had 2 of the patients burned with 2nd-degree burns and traumatic injuries,” said Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Chief Shane Grube.

Two others had less serious injuries and all were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. Grube says he has an idea of what happened but won’t release more details except to say it was a natural gas explosion and that he was surprised the family made it out the way they did.

“We really dodged a bullet, it could have been totally worse,” said Grube.

As for Pedro and Jorge who helped rescue the two-year-old child?

“We’re just doing what anybody else would do, not being a hero, just helping someone in need,” said Pedro.

The Fire Chief reminds us if you think you smell gas to get out of the building and call 911. Don’t try to find the source of the gas yourself.

Reporter: Judy Slate