(MTN NEWS-HELENA) A fire caused major damage to a house in Helena on Sunday.

The Helena Fire Department was dispatched at 11:40 p.m. to house on the 500 block of East Broadway.

The family of five was able to escape with no serious injuries, but some pets died in the fire.

Emergency crews had the fire under control in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The damage is estimated at $200,000.

We will update you if we get more information.