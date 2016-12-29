(MISSOULA) A fatal crash has closed Highway 93 in the northern Bitterroot Valley.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on Thursday as a head-on collision near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Carlton Creek Road, which is about mid-way between Lolo and Florence.

Emergency crews including Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies and Florence Fire units are on scene.

The southbound lanes are completely closed with traffic being diverted onto the Old U.S. 93.

MHP is reporting the crash involves a fatality, which means the response and investigation could impact traffic for at least a couple of hours into the evening commute.