(MISSOULA) The holiday weekend is already off to a deadly start in Western Montana after a crash involving a tanker truck and a pickup truck.

The accident blocked all lanes of U.S. Highway 93 near Nine Pipes just north of Saint Ignatius for much of Friday evening.

Due to the severity of the crash, multiple agencies responded including the Montana Highway Patrol, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Confederated Salish and Kootenai law enforcement, the Department of Emergency Management and the Ronan Fire Department.

The MHP incidents page reports the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday near mile marker 40.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the semi was heading south, while the passenger vehicle was heading north when they collided. He told MTN News it’s one of the worst crashes in recent memory.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years, but it’s one of the worst ones I’ve seen in a long time. And it’s a horrendous crash scene here, there’s debris spread for, oh my goodness, oh 600 feet. So it was a tremendous impact,” Bell said.

The fuel tanker was empty, so there is no danger of any major fuel spills.