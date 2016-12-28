The FBI released a statement Wednesday updating the public on the investigation into a Great Falls woman found dead in the trunk of her car in Spokane over the summer.

On September 6, Rita Maze, 47, reportedly told her family and law enforcement that she had been kidnapped from a rest area between Helena and Great Falls.

Maze’s body was found in the trunk of her car outside the Spokane, WA airport just after midnight on September 7.

According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, Maze died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. While a cause of death was noted, the medical examiner did not issue a manner of death.

The FBI said in its statement Wednesday that based on evidence gathered at the scene they were not actively seeking suspects. Initially law enforcement had mentioned a person of interest, but several days into the investigation they called those reports inaccurate.

The FBI did note that the case remains open at this time pending the result of laboratory testing of evidence.

Below is the full statement issued by the FBI on Wednesday, December 28 2017.

At this time – based on the evidence gathered thus far – we are not actively seeking any suspects in this case. However, it should be noted that the investigation remains ongoing, pending the results of laboratory analysis. The FBI continues to actively pursue this case and therefore, we cannot make any further comment at this time.