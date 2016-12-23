In November, the Judicial Nomination Commission began accepting applications for the position of district court judge for the 8th Judicial District (Cascade County) to fill the seat to be vacated by Judge Dirk Sandefur effective January 3, 2017.

The Commission received applications from the following attorneys:

• Patrick Francis Flaherty

• Tonja Schaff Kostelecky

• Allen P. Lanning

• John Weston Parker

• Joseph M. Sullivan

The Commission is now soliciting public comment on the applicants. The applications may be viewed at http://courts.mt.gov/supreme/boards/jud_nomination. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017.

The Commission welcomes public comment, either in writing (e-mail or paper) or via telephone ((406) 841-2950). These comments, which become part of an applicant’s file, will be posted on the Commission’s web page and forwarded to the Governor. Public comment may be submitted to:

Judicial Nomination Commission

c/o Lois Menzies

Office of Court Administrator

P.O. Box 203005

Helena, MT 59620-3005

mtsupremecourt@mt.gov

The Commission will forward the names of three to five nominees to the Governor for appointment after reviewing the applications, receiving public comment, and interviewing the applicants if necessary. The person appointed by the Governor is subject to Senate confirmation during the 2017 legislative session. The position is subject to election in 2018. The successful candidate will serve for the remainder of Judge Sandefur’s term, which expires January 2021.

Judicial Nomination Commission members are District Judge Richard Simonton of Glendive; Jan Bishop of Missoula; Karl Englund of Missoula; Elizabeth Halverson of Billings; Hal Harper of Helena; Lane Larson of Billings; and Nancy Zadick of Great Falls.

The above is a news release from the Judicial Nomination Commission of the State of Montana.