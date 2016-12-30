(HELENA) According to state data, there were fewer deaths on Montana’s roads in 2016.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports 187 people were killed in crashes between Jan. 1 and Dec. 27. That’s compared to 222 deaths over the same period in 2015, and 192 in 2014.

Most of MHP’s eight districts also saw fewer deadly crashes in 2016. The largest decrease was in District 8 along the Hi-Line, which had only 13 traffic deaths through Dec. 27, down from 28 in 2015. In District 3, which includes southwestern Montana and Helena, the number of deaths fell from 34 to 22.

Only District 6, which includes Flathead, Lake and Lincoln Counties, saw an increase in fatal collisions. 30 people were killed in crashes there through Dec. 27, compared to 23 in 2015.

MHP Assistant Operations Commander Lt. Larry Irwin says the rate of traffic deaths has gone up and down over recent years, and leaders aren’t sure exactly what factors are behind those fluctuations.

“It’d be difficult to identify any one thing that we could attribute to the lowering of the fatality crashes and deaths,” he said. “If we could, we would put it in a frame, and we’d just keep doing that.”

But Irwin points to several programs MHP hopes will help reduce the number of deadly crashes. They include the 24/7 Sobriety Program, which requires enhanced monitoring for people charged with multiple drunk-driving offenses. MHP is also training local law enforcement officers so they’re better able to recognize drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Another key effort is the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP. The program provides additional funding for enforcement of seat belt laws.

“For drivers and occupants of vehicles that are involved in crashes, wearing your seat belt is the single most important thing you can do to reduce the chance of you being injured or killed,” said Irwin.

Irwin says MHP is dedicated to making sure their troopers are in the areas where they expect dangerous drivers to be. So, this New Year’s weekend, they will be working with local law enforcement around the state to increase patrols for drunk or drugged drivers.