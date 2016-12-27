Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported structure fire in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The area is near 28th Avenue South and 15th Street South in the Castle Pines neighborhood.

There is no word yet on whether it is an existing house, or a house under construction.

There have been no reports of injuries at this point.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We will update you when we get more information.

(UPDATE, 9:25 p.m.) GFFR Battalion Chief Shupe says that the house was under construction, and is a total loss.

The gusty winds fueled the flames, and GFFR activated a second alarm for a fourth engine.

In addition, a mutual aid was requested from the Montana Air National Guard.

A house next door was evacuated, and sustained damage, but the extent is not yet known.

A family in the second home escaped safely, but a family cat is still not accounted for.

There have been no reports of injuries.

We will update you when we get more details about what happened, or how people can help.