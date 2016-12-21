(GREAT FALLS) Scores of children were presented with new winter coats on Wednesday thanks to Great Falls Fire Fighters Local 8.

186 students at Head Start and Skyline school were individually outfitted for the coats by firefighters.

Each child was able to select their favorite color, and write their name in the interior tag of their new coat, which reads, “Made Just for You.”

This is the fourth year Great Falls Fire Fighters Local 8 partnered with Operation Warm, a national non-profit organization that has provided new coats to more than 1.5 million children in need.

Firefighters raised money throughout the year by raffling off a four-wheeler and hosting an event at the Hi-Ho Tavern.

Captain David Van Son says that the community provides so much by allowing firefighters to do what they love, and this is a great opportunity to help.

“To be able to see these kids walking down the street when its freezing cold wearing one of the coats that we gave them, its more than just a coat,” said Van Son, president of the Great Falls Firefighters local union. “You know, it’s not only providing them warmth for the winter, but it’s also giving them some hope.”

After receiving their jackets, the students got to test them with a trip outside to view the fire trucks.

Reporter: Julianne Dellorso