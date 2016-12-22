A new program through Florence Crittenton is helping young families in need of stable housing find it and get support services along the way to help them be successful in the long term.

REACH stands for Realizing Effective And Continuous Housing.

It’s a way for young families – who may be too old for the traditional services offered through Florence Crittenton – to get stable housing and gain skills to help positively move their lives forward.

“It’s not just only housing, it’s also supportive services, a case manager, we have home visitors, we have parenting classes and support groups,” says Florence Crittenton marketing director Elizabeth Flynn. “So really we can wrap around all the services that young parents need and help not only them to be successful but their children, too.”

Shyla Guldborg, 21 years old, is one of the first people to participate in REACH.

She’s 28 weeks pregnant with a son and preparing to move into her own apartment.

“I’m really excited to get that going. And the parenting classes that i’m involved in are very informational, I’m learning a lot,” says Shyla. “It makes me excited for the future.”

REACH Program Manager Ashley Champagne-Post says the program offers participants up to two years of rental subsidy, but it goes so much further with the help of Florence Crittenton and the Helena community.

“We offer the supportive services on top of the rental subsidy,” says Champagne-Post. “So it’s not just the traditional rental subsidy where we pay your rent. We also have Florence Crittenton behind us and we are totally in their outreach services, lactation specialists, I refer them to other agencies in the community, so it’s really a community effort.”

For Shyla, the experience has already been a positive one, wrapping her during this Christmastime in a love she didn’t expect to receive.

“I haven’t felt this much love and affection from people who barely even knew me. They are very welcoming,” says Shyla.

And it’s a welcome Florence Crittenton hopes to extend to more young families as they are able.

“We have a waiting list, which is wonderful, but really tough too,” says Flynn. “We just know there’s just such a huge need for these services. Our dream is to really have many more apartments so we can help lots more young families be successful.”

The REACH Program is for young adults, aged 18-24, and their children, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Click here to learn more at the Crittenton website .

Reporter: Melissa Jensen