(HELENA) Employees at the Fusion Grille in Helena’s Great Northern plaza say the restaurant will shut down permanently this weekend.

MTN was told that the last day of service will be on Saturday, December 31st.

Levi Edwards worked in the kitchen at Fusion Grille and said employees were given three days’ notice.

MTN tried to contact restaurant management to find out if employees were offered a severance package and to learn how the restaurant would be handling gift certificates previously sold, but we have not yet received a response.

On Thursday, Edwards told us that he is disappointed with the short notice he was given, explaining that he has a child to take care of.

He said, “It is what it is, I will get through this, but it is definitely a little frustrating….really frustrating.”

We will update you if we get more details.