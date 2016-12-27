Christmas may be over, but return season is just getting started.

From strip malls to the walking mall, customers were out in force for after-Christmas deals and gift returns.

Major retailers like Target and Shopko saw a steady stream of people on Monday.

One retail manager told KTVH they anticipate getting around the same number of shoppers as they did on Black Friday over the next week.

Yet some Helena residents said they preferred to do their after holiday shopping downtown if they could.

Josie Adams, out and about with her fiancee Josey McCoy, said, “We’re out here making a few returns. It’s just such a more personal experience to shop downtown and you also are supporting the local economy and keeping those dollars in the community. It’s just so great, it feels good.”

McCoy added,”Yeah we love to shop local no matter where we go.”

Optoro, a major retail return analyst, says around 25% of all holiday gifts purchased will be returned over the next couple weeks.