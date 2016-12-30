Bradley John Goodell is facing additional rape charges in Great Falls after more alleged victims came forward.

Goodell pleaded not guilty on Thursday to four felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

In August, the first woman told authorities that she blacked-out after drinking alcohol and leaving a bowling alley in Great Falls.

According to court documents, the victim said she woke up at home not sure how she got there.

The woman had learned she was in Goodell’s bedroom, and said that she did not and never would consent to any sexual relations with him.

Several witnesses told police they tried to get into the bedroom but the door had been barricaded from the inside.

The woman then reportedly told Goodell that she had not consented to sex, and he then apologized and asked that they drop the issue.

Three women came forward after this incident with similar allegations.

Court documents state that Goodell has no criminal history, but also allege that “…it appears the Defendant has a habit of raping incapacitated young women.”

Goodell’s trial was initially set to begin in January, but has been vacated and will be rescheduled due to the new charges.

(AUGUST 15, 2016) Bradley John Goodell has been charged with rape in Great Falls.

The incident reportedly happened at Goodell’s house sometime between 10 p.m. on August 10th and the morning of August 11th.

A sexual-assault exam was conducted at Benefis Health System, which documented vaginal injuries.

Prosecutors requested that bond for Goodell be set at $50,000.

Goodell is charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent.