Five years ago Bowser Brewing Company opened in Great Falls, but now may be forced to close.

Owner Evan Bowser said he is currently in search of a new home for his business.

“This is all I have ever wanted to do. I take a lot of pride in my business. I love what I do and I love meeting people. It just kind of makes me sad that if you do have to close I wont be able to do that anymore. To spend every day up here talking to the regulars and meeting people who come in,” Bowser said.

The building they are leasing from went bankrupt.

Bowser said for the last three years the building – at 1826 10th Avenue South – has been in disrepair, and about nine months ago the ceiling started collapsing.

They have been forced to close different parts of the brewery due to the roof leaking and they have had issues with plumbing back up as well.

Bowser says they have asked the owner to fix the issues and about four months ago it went into bankruptcy.

Just last week Bowser received an e-mail from the bank’s lawyer asking them to leave the building.

“It’s been a rough couple weeks for me. Finding out about this and then going around and looking for buildings. It is just the stress of not knowing what’s going to happen. If we are going to be able to stay open. If we are going to have to sell and close our doors,” Bowser said.

Bowser says there are three options: either someone buys the building and renews his lease; sell the equipment and close up shop in Great Falls; or make enough in the next month to move to a new location.

Bowser says they are looking to raise between $80,000 to $100,000 to be able to move to a new location.

As for making his business troubles public, Bowser shared this on Facebook: “I didn’t want to be that business that you show up to and there was a note on the door saying we had to close. I wanted to fight and try to save what I love and to know the community of Great Falls will stand with me and fight for my dream as well warms my heart and I know this is where I was meant to start my business and live my life.”

