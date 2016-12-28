The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that the death of a man in a Fox Farm home on Sunday was a suicide.

The name of the man has not been disclosed.

Police officers were called a house on the 1200 block of 26th Avenue SW at 10:24 p.m. on Sunday, December 25th.

The Great Falls Police Department told MTN News just after 11 p.m. that night that they were investigating a “gun-wound situation.”

Inside, they found the body of an adult man.

GFPD, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services, and Cascade County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

No other information has been released.