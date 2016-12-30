(HELENA) Jason Grimmis wasn’t scheduled to take over as Lewis and Clark County’s new undersheriff until Jan. 1. But that plan had to change this week, when he was called on to assist with a manhunt for two burglary suspects near Wolf Creek.

Grimmis says the adjustment wasn’t a problem for him.

“Over a 23-year career, you learn to adapt and overcome, and when the streetlight says green and go, you green and go,” he said.

Now Grimmis is settling into his new position. He’s currently still moving into the undersheriff’s office.

The promotion comes after more than two decades with the sheriff’s office. Most recently, he served as detention center captain, managing the county jail. He also has extensive experience with search and rescue.

Sheriff Leo Dutton chose Grimmis earlier this month to replace the retiring Dave Rau. Grimmis says he wasn’t expecting the decision.

“I think it is always a surprise, but a very blessed opportunity as well,” he said.

Grimmis will now be responsible for operations in four sheriff’s office divisions: criminal investigations, the civil bureau and the patrol bureau, as well as the detention center. He says it will be his duty to assist the sheriff in any way possible.

Capt. Alan Hughes will take over Grimmis’ role as detention center captain. The two are among six officers taking on new positions in the sheriff’s office at the start of the new year. All six will be honored during a special ceremony on Tuesday.