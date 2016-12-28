The 2017 Legislative session gets underway in less than a week.

That means a boost in business for many Helena shops, restaurants, and Hotels.

MTN visited with the Chamber of Commerce to learn more about the expected economic impact.

At the Radisson Colonial Hotel, General Manager Adrian Ambro said they are expecting legislature related business to pick up in mid January.

“Start seeing increased business, more conventions, more individual business travelers, more government travelers, that goes till about mid, April,” said Ambro.

The session will bring dozens of lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers to the Capital.

They will mostly be staying only temporarily, meaning they have to find places to sleep and eat over the next four months.

Ambro said he’ll hire more staff to handle the increased business.

“We’ve had a fairly successful fourth quarter as well, so we’re going to keep that staff through. little bit light on business on the holiday season, but second week in January picks up significantly,” said Ambro.

Helena Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Mike Mergenthaler said Hotels can expect to see a 14 percent increase in occupancy over the next few months.

“And that’s a great impact on our hotels,” said Mergenthaler.

He said other businesses will also see an increase in revenue.

“Those legislators usually go out and they do some shopping, and visit our restaurants, so there’s a great impact on our community having the session here this year,” said Mergenthaler.

If you’re looking to stay in a hotel over the next few months, Ambro suggests you make reservations sooner rather than later.

“Book early, because we’re starting to fill up here,” said Ambro.

“It’s good to get your reservation early, and be aware that the legislative session is in town, and of course a lot of those legislators stay in hotels also as well as renting homes that are in the area that are available,” said Mergenthaler.

The Legislature will get underway Monday January 2nd, and typically runs to the end of April.