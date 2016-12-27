The Helena-Lewis and Clark County Consolidated planning board is asking for public feedback on a plan to amend the 2015 Helena Valley growth policy plan.

The amendment would add a seventh chapter to the 2015 document focused on Fort Harrison Joint Land Use Study.

The study aims to reduce conflict and guide growth around Fort Harrison and the Limestone Hills Training Area and the surrounding communities.

It breaks down the 6,700 acre military installation’s economic impact and examined issues like noise, traffic and aircraft flight paths.

The study also set goals for infrastructure improvements, controlling light and noise and education and outreach.

A public meeting is planned for the community on January 17, at 6:00p.m. at the City-County building.

Organizers say public comment time may be limited and suggest written comments be submitted in advance.

Written comments can be sent to Community Development and Planning, 316 N. Park Avenue Helena, MT 59623 or emailed to Greg McNally at gmcnally@lccountymt.gov. Written comments are due by 5:00p.m. on January 16.

You can find a copy of the Fort Harrison Joint Land Use Study on Lewis and Clark County’s website.