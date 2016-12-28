Helena Streets and Traffic Department Superintendent Ben Sautter said his department is well prepared for snow plowing and are budgeting effectively, even with the two big back to back December storms.

For the month of December, the Street Division has put out 1352 cubic yards of sand for snow and ice control so far.

Sautter said during a storm, the City Street Division is required to plow and sand snow emergency routes until the storm is over. Only after snow emergency routes are clear and the storm is over can they move to side streets.

On Christmas weekend, the City Street Division ran two shifts on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. due to the storm.

The city’s snow plow plan allows employees to get overtime for six months out of the year, but so far nobody has logged overtime.

Sautter said they have a good supply of plow blades, tire chains, and they are all running well.

He expects a good level of operation all winter long.