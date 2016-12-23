Geoffrey Kinder was arrested overnight in Great Falls after leading police on a high-speed chase.

It happened just after 2 a.m. when a police officer saw two vehicles – a Dodge pickup truck and a white car – that appeared to be chasing each other on 7th Street South.

Court documents say that the officer began following the vehicles, and the truck drove into a yard on the 400 block of 8th Street South; several occupants of the truck “bailed out” and ran away, and the driver then headed to 7th Street South and turned north.

The truck lost control and spun out on the 200 block of 7th Street, hitting a curb and “lightly” striking a pole, causing a rear tire to blow out. The driver kept going, however, leading the officer on a chase through several blocks of downtown Great Falls at speeds greater than 65 miles per hour.

The police officer said the chase was too dangerous, so the officer slowed down and kept other officers informed via radio.

Another police officer then saw the vehicle near the 500 block of 5th Avenue North.

The police report says that the driver turned directly toward him, and instead of stopping, crashed into the police car, a parked trailer, and a parked pickup truck. The driver then got out of the vehicle and began running away.

The police officer chased after him, ordering him to stop.

Kinder was quickly captured and taken into custody.

There is no word yet on what happened to the driver of the other vehicle that was initially engaged in the incident.

Among the charges that Kinder is facing: criminal endangerment, resisting arrest, fleeing/eluding a peace officer, reckless driving, careless driving, and criminal mischief.

The GFPD says that Kinder has a “significant criminal history,” and is also on federal probation.

Prosecutors requested that bail for Kinder be set at $50,000.