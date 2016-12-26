From 1910 the early 60’s, when you wanted a beer odds are you cracked open a Highlander made at the Missoula Brewing Company at the base of Waterworks Hill. But when the last bottle came off the line in 1964 that was it, as the brand was abandoned.

But then in 2007, Bob Lukes took a chance that Missoula was thirsty for nostalgia even 50 years later and bought the Highlander trademark.

“The reason it took so long is when all these local small breweries were just starting to suffer and close down all across the country — and it wasn’t until the the craft beer revolution that this became a viable option again,” Lukes said.

And viable it is – beer is big business. A recent economic study shows the craft beer industry adds hundreds of year-round jobs and pumps millions into the economy with local brands of beer we know and enjoy.

Highlander has history on its side and the old brand has won its first major beer award with a new brew. Devils Hump Red Ale beat out 80 other beers in its class at the Great American Beer Festival .

The win in a first for Missoula Brewing Company head brewer Gary Gagliardi, “it’s really exciting, we worked on that beer for a long time to get it just right and were feeling pretty good about it and we got a medal so we’re psyched for sure.”

“I do think the old beer was probably lacking in great quality, but we’ve been able to research and find some of the old recipes and build upon that,” Lukes said.

Old timers can still taste the past with a formula that’s pretty close to the original pilsner, and fans will be able to buy it in bottles come Spring.

Highlander is a brand name that’s endured the ages and the evolution of the beer industry in Montana, but maybe that next beer brand legend is ready for its turn in a vat somewhere in Missoula.

“Part of it is the continuing shift from domestic beer drinkers to craft brews, so that’s ongoing. How many more can we handle, five or ten? Who knows? But I think there’s room for more,” said Lukes.

Other Western Montana brewers from Kettlehouse, Draughtworks, and the Philipsburg Brewing Company have also been recognized for superior products.

Reporter: Jill Valley