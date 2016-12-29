Windy conditions are going to be making travel difficult Thursday night through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service lists most of west central and northern Montana area under a High Wind Warning from 8 pm Thursday to 8 am Friday morning.

Southwest winds sustained at 35-45 mph and Gusts up to 70+ mph.

If you are traveling towards Great Falls and Northbound, you will be encountering high winds all night.

High profile vehicles and vehicles towing a trailer will need to pay extra attention to the roads as drifting snow along with high winds make for hazardous travel.