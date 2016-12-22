AAA expects more than 100 million Americans will travel between December 23rd and January 2nd.

Elijah Benedick is one of the many people traveling out of the state this weekend from the Helena Regional Airport.

“I’m going to see some family, probably hang out with friends, that’s probably about it. See people I haven’t seen in the past five months,” said Benedick.

AAA estimates that more than 9.4 million people will hop on an end of the year flight for the holidays.

Jeff Wadekamper is the director at Helena Regional Airport; he said they might be looking at a record number of flyers this year.

But AAA said the vast majority — an estimated 93 million Americans — are expected to travel by car over the next 11 days.

Jim Mallard lives in Elliston, and although he doesn’t plan on traveling, he knows people who are.

“We’re looking forward to having maybe 9, 10 people in the family over to our humble little house,” said Mallard.

The airport is currently looking for a half a million dollar grant to help reinstate an Alaska Airlines flight cut back in 2015.

Alaska Airlines added the morning outbound / night inbound flight route to Seattle temporarily for a 19-day period around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays last year.

The additional service in Alaska Airlines produced a 30% increase over December of 2014.

Earlier this year from June to August, Alaska Airlines brought these flights back to Helena three days per week, and produced load factors of 74%.

They could not continue this as they did not have enough funds.

Wadekamper said increasing the flight options in the future helps more than just the airport.

“There’s economic benefits to that, travel, tourism, bringing people to Montana, to spend their money here, see what Montana has to offer, the regular business travelerss, and leisure travelers that are here. Having those connections, it’s very important,” said Wadekamper.

AAA is also cautioning drivers to be safe, with severe winter weather expected to hit much of the U.S. over the next several days.

They estimate they will have to rescue more than 980,000 drivers for problems ranging from dead batteries to flat tires.

Reporter: Frances Lin