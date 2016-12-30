(HELENA) Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said that burglaries are a crime of opportunity.

One of the first things cabin owners should do is to make your home looks like its continuously lived in.

Do things like set up timers for lights and televisions indoors, and motion sensors for outside. Getting to know your neighbors is another line of defense.

“If burglars see a cabin that hasn’t been entered in 2 months and snows on the ground, they are looking for those easy opportunities. One of the greatest things you can do is become friends with people who live in the area year around or at least in the vicinity where you cabin is at,” said Grimmis.

Neighbors and other property owners can help keep a watchful eye on the area when you are not there especially if it’s a seasonal place.

“Other cabin owners up there year-long can see if people can come up there and pay people for security, maybe just for a tank of gas, you are helping others out and you are helping yourself out,” he said.

If there is going to be an extended absence at the property, make sure all access points to the cabin or property are secure. This means making sure gates, doors, and windows are locked and anything easy to steal and valuable: ATV’s, canoes or tools are put away or hidden.