on Wednesday afternoon appears to be caused by icy and snow covered roads, but officials tell us the accident is still under investigation.

The students were on their way home from school when their driver lost control, causing the school bus to flip on its side, “Some of the students were definitely shaken up,” said Whitefish Schools Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt.

All 35 students and the bus driver escaped with no serious injuries. “Our quick response team that we have for the district came together within minutes after hearing about and being notified about the accident,” Davis Schmidt said.

Emergency responders were quick to respond to the scene, but before they arrived all 35 children had exited the bus through an emergency back door. The accident is now being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

“I trust our professionals through Highway Patrol and our Rocky Mountain Transportation provider that they will do a thorough investigation,” Davis Schmidt said.

“The driver is a really good guy, he’s well qualified, he’s a good guy, he is just a good person. It’s just an unfortunate situation and I’m thankful nobody was seriously injured,” said Rocky Mountain Transportation owner Dale Duff.

District administrators say they believe it was icy roads that caused the accident, “the icy roads caused the situation that happened,” Davis Schmidt told MTN News.

The conversation is now turning to whether seat belts should be installed in the school buses, “there’s a lot of different feelings about whether or not seat belts are the right course of action or not,” Davis Schmidt said.

She told MTN News that the Whitefish School Board began the seat belt discussion following the deadly Tennessee bus crash that left six children dead in late November, adding that the issue has been discussed at the last two school board meetings.

Davis Schmidt says that the child who was taken to the hospital after being shaken up but is fine and went back home on Wednesday night.