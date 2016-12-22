This is the second installment of MTN’s four-part series previewing the 2017 Montana Legislature.

While a tight state budget overshadows almost everything at the 2017 Montana Legislature, there’s one area where lawmakers want to spend more money: Infrastructure.

The debate, however, will be over what combination of infrastructure projects can gain the needed support to pass a multimillion-dollar bill.

“The rub’s going to be what it was last time: What is infrastructure? How are we defining that?” says House Speaker Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson. “Does that include the university system? Does it include deferred maintenance on schools? Does it include state-owned buildings?

“Those are all the political footballs that make an infrastructure bill difficult.”

Knudsen and most leaders of the Legislature’s GOP majority say the spending should focus on “critical infrastructure,” which means water and sewer systems, roads and bridges.

They’re not inclined to support big money for new state buildings.

“I don’t think we need more government buildings,” says Senate President Scott Sales, R-Bozeman. “Certainly, roads and bridges and infrastructure dealing with water systems are going to benefit a broader magnitude of people.”

Yet Gov. Steve Bullock and many Democrats say new buildings can be just as vital as fixing a street or sewer system – and, a needed political piece of an infrastructure bill.

“Some folks say, `Well, (new buildings) ought not be part of the bill,’” Bullock told MTN News. “You also have some legislators who are saying, as we’re looking at an overall package, that they wouldn’t support it, were we not doing some of these (buildings).”

Any major infrastructure bill needs broad support, because it will require state debt to finance – and new state debt needs approval from at least two-thirds of both the Senate and House.

Bullock is proposing a $292 million infrastructure package, relying on some new debt and money generated by the state coal tax trust fund.

It includes some big-ticket items, like $28 million each for the remodeling of Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus and a new Montana Historical Society museum in Helena, and nearly $17 million for a new veterans nursing home in southwest Montana.

“I think we want to do something for these veterans,” says Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte. “These veterans have been waiting four terms now to get a building built that we justified in 2007, on terms of need.”

Some lawmakers, and the governor, also are hoping to accomplish something on this infrastructure bill that they haven’t done in the past: Get it done early.

At the 2015 Legislature, the major infrastructure bill came down to the final day of the session, and failed by a single vote.

“As the session goes on, and time gets tighter, it’s harder to have those thorough and good discussions that really lead to good policy decisions,” says House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena. “If we could get the infrastructure package out of the way early and agree on that, it would be a huge win for … the people of Montana.”

Some Republican leaders like that idea, too – but say it could be difficult, given how closely an infrastructure bill is tied to the overall budget debate, which usually goes to the final moments of the 90-day session.

“The challenge will be, as always, to find what should be included (in an infrastructure bill),” says Sen. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, who chairs a key budget committee. “I feel that investment in education is equally as important as an investment in water and sewer. We’re all building a base for the future.

“There are those who do not feel that way. And so, where there is enough alignment (to pass a bill), I can’t answer.”

Next week: Montana lawmakers ready to tackle energy policy – and the future of the coal-fired power plants at Colstrip.