(HELENA) It is crunch time for holiday shoppers, there are less than two days before Christmas. Shopping plazas and downtown Helena shops posted “For Sale” signs in their windows hoping to lure in last-minute shoppers.

The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $656 billion this holiday season, which works out to individuals spending about $935 dollars on gifts this year.

“We are buying mostly stocking stuff, we had to make sure go stop by General Mercantile for all the little candies..get our coffee….shop at base camp, 406, our little last minute things for the holiday”, Steve Meyers & Carrie Brown, Last minute shoppers,

“We had a couple of gifts left to gift and had trouble finding what we needed so we’ve been to several stores and found what we wanted at Shopko, so we are happy”, said Darla Oropeza & Mikayla Steafford, Last Minute Shoppers

The shopping season doesn’t end on Christmas Eve.

The National Retail Federation says more than 2/3 of shoppers plan to shop after Christmas sales, split evenly between retail and online businesses.