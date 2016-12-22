Michael Edward Lawrence is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted two probation officers while being arrested in Great Falls.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 21st, as Lawrence was being arrested for a probation violation at a location on the 200 block of 5th Street South.

According to court documents, Lawrence kicked two officers, one in the shin and the other in the groin.

Officers subdued Lawrence and took him to Benefis Health System because he was complaining of an injury to his right hand. Once he was released from Benefis, officers began taking him to the Cascade County Detention Center.

During the ride, court documents state that Lawrence “argumentative and irate over his charges of assault on a peace officer,” and threatened to kick out the window of the police car.

The officer pulled over on the 900 block of 10th Avenue South in order to put leg restraints on Lawrence, but before he could do so, Lawrence got out of the car and tried to escape.

Lawrence had leg shackles on and was only able to make it a few feet before being “taken to the ground” by two officers.

Court documents state that a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and a citizen assisted in subduing Lawrence.

Lawrence has been charged with two counts of felony assault on a peace officer, two misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer or other public servant; and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Lawrence has convictions in Montana and Wyoming for partner-family member assault, criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to sell, disorderly conduct, battery, and criminal mischief. He also has a federal conviction for “possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.”

Prosecutors requested that bail for Lawrence be set at $75,000 due to his “criminal history and violence. “