(HELENA) Lewis and Clark County has unveiled the first draft of its latest plan to prepare for disasters.

Over the last year, leaders have worked with the consulting firm Tetra Tech on an update to the county’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan.

The updated plan lays out eight major hazards the county needs to be ready for. The most likely are wildfires and flooding, followed by earthquakes, severe weather and drought, hazardous material incidents, communicable disease, dam failure and terrorism, violence or civil unrest.

Planners also worked out where some of the threats were most likely to happen. For example, houses at the edge of developed areas are at higher risk from wildfires. Flooding dangers are highest in the Helena Valley, while the highest earthquake risk is in the city of Helena and the Lincoln area.

Finally, the update includes proposed projects that could reduce the risk from these disasters. For wildfires, it includes grants to encourage landowners to clear heavy brush from their property. It proposes installing and improving culverts to help prevent floods. It calls on people in earthquake-prone areas to move heavy items out of high places, in what’s known as “non-structural mitigation.”

The Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan was last updated in 2011. Since that time, Lewis and Clark County and the cities of Helena and East Helena have all adopted new growth policies that affect planning priorities.

County disaster and emergency services coordinator Paul Spengler says the update will also help leaders get access to money for mitigation projects. The Federal Emergency Management Agency won’t accept a grant application unless the project is included in a plan like this one.

Spengler says leaders are looking for the public to weigh in on the draft plan. It will be open for comment until Feb. 28. You can find the full plan online at www.countypdm.com . The password is “Helena.”

The plan will be revised and sent to FEMA and the state Department of Emergency Services for approval in March. After that, it will go through another round of public review, and possibly another revision, before being finalized. Lewis and Clark County, Helena and East Helena could vote this summer on whether to adopt it.

In the future, the county hopes to evaluate the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan every year and revise it every five.