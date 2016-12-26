(HELENA) A longtime Liberty County commissioner will represent north-central Montana in the state Senate next year.

Commissioners from Hill, Chouteau, Liberty and Cascade Counties selected Russ Tempel to fill the open seat in Senate District 14. He’ll replace Republican Sen. Kris Hansen, who is resigning to become chief legal counsel for the state auditor’s office.

Tempel has served on the county commission for 18 years. He says he’s honored to be appointed to the Senate. But he told MTN, because the selection came up so suddenly, he doesn’t have an agenda yet for the upcoming legislative session.

The 2017 session will get underway next Monday.

Senate District 14 includes all of Liberty County, along with parts of Hill, Chouteau and Cascade Counties. Havre is the district’s largest city.

Because the district covers multiple counties, Republican central committees from each county came together last week to nominate three candidates to replace Hansen. In addition to Tempel, they chose Brad Lotton and Darrold Hutchinson.

Commissioners from all four counties met Friday and picked Tempel from those candidates. Each commissioner’s vote was weighted based on the percentage of votes Hansen received in their county in 2014. Hill and Chouteau County commissioners had the largest votes.

The 14th District seat will be up for election in 2018.