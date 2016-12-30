Great Falls will be home to a new location for a livestock nutrition company within the coming year.

Friesen Nutrition manufactures nutritional products for swine, poultry, and beef cows.

They currently have four locations in Canada and a warehouse on Vaughn Road here in Great Falls.

Their new location will be on 6th St SW and will be a 10,000 square foot combined office, retail, and warehouse building.

The building will take just over $1-million to complete. The Great Falls Development Authority issued a $106,000 gap loan to the project.

“We want to see these projects make it through and actually get done so we can create the jobs and create the income for the city and support businesses around here. And if banks can’t get all the way, which is the case a lot of the time, we like to be able to help with that piece of it,” said Mike Archer, GFDA loan officer.

Construction has been delayed, but they are planning to start back up in the spring and hope to finish a few months after their start date.

Nine to 11 new jobs are expected to be created by the company.

Reporter: MacKenzie Lee