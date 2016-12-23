(HELENA) As the big sky slowly drifts to twilight and darkness falls upon the valley, one Helena home lights up with holiday spirit.

Thomas Reguin,18, runs Lake Helena Lights as the lead programmer. The Christmas light show set to popular tunes now in its fourth year.

Reguin sets up the over 30,000 light display and designs the shows himself. He was inspired by online videos he had seen of other displays across the country.

“It was a big process,” explained Reguin, who began designing the program months in advance.

The most difficult part is the planning stage when he chooses his song and begins designing his shows. Thomas would spend many afternoons in the front yard with a notebook, trying to figure out where things should go and how much power he had to allocate.

Although, some say the most remarkable attribute of Thomas would be his heart. He greets every car that arrives with a bag of hot chocolate and a candy cane.

Instead of collecting money for his light show, which can be costly to operate, he instead accepts donations for God’s Love Homeless Shelter.

“I’ve always been community based and try my hardest to help in the community when I can,” said Reguin. “God’s Love just seemed like a perfect fit.”

Reguin will be collecting monetary donations but also encourages donations of food and winter clothing.

Lake Helena Lights runs through December 30th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

So if you need some holiday cheer, head north of Lake Helena and tune your dial to 88.1 FM.

You’ll be greeted by a fantastic display, a little joy and some cocoa.

MTN News Staff