State and local officials took time out from the busy holiday season to pay their respects at the “Longest Night” memorial in Helena on Wednesday.

More than two dozen people attended the ceremony to honor those who have passed away due to homelessness.

The ceremony falls on the first day of winter, which is why it’s called Longest Night.

“We read off 30 names, roughly, people who passed away between January and October,” said Helena Mayor Jim Smith.

Most people had personal relationships with the deceased.

“One of the individuals on our list today was someone who I worked with in that capacity. He really reflects the type of person who may not have been homeless when he passed away, but the effects of homelessness last longer then when people are just experiencing it in the moment,” said Ki-Ai McBride Christian, the YWCA Community Engagement Director.

She said her homeless friend had a lot of health issues that remained even after he had a place to live, and ended up passing away.

“I just hope he’s in a happier place,” said Christian.

Mayor Smith pledged more support for groups fighting homelessness.