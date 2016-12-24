On Saturday at 8:20 a.m. the Helena Fire Department responded to the 1800 block of 8th Avenue for people in a home that were feeling ill from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

There were six people in the residence.

All six of the victims were taken to St. Peters hospital for treatment.

A 28-year old man died from deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

The other five residents are expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the extremely high level of carbon monoxide is still being investigated.

The Helena Fire Department would like to remind people to have routine maintenance and inspections performed on their heating systems.

They remind residents to make sure vent stacks on the roof do not get covered with snow and ice, and the installation of carbon monoxide detectors could help avert this type of tragedy.

The identity of the person has not been released.

We will update you when we get more information.