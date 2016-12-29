A man wanted by law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed himself near Shelby on Thursday.

The Toole County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio was trying locate a man with a warrant who was possibly staying at a motel in Shelby.

Ashland County detectives advised Toole County officers that the man owned three firearms and had “made statements that if it looked like he was going to prison, he would take care of things by either shooting it out with law enforcement, or taking his own life.”

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and followed the man to a gas station. After buying gas, the man began driving west on US Highway 2.

Toole County Sheriff’s deputies, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The vehicle eventually slowed and finally stopped on U.S. Highway 2 near mile marker 271.

The man in the vehicle pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the direction of officers.

Officers ordered him to drop the firearm; the man then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

The man’s name has not yet been released; the reason for the warrant in Ohio has not been disclosed at this point.

The Chouteau County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation.