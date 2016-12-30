(HELENA) On Thursday morning at the City-County building, Lewis & Clark County Commissioners welcomed Jim McCormick.

McCormick defeated Matt Elsaesser in the November election to win the open seat on the commission.

McCormick previously served on the Helena Citizen’s Council and on the Helena Chamber of Commerce board.

“It’s humbling to know now, to be in this position that people in Lewis and Clark County have placed their trust in me to be a commissioner,” said McCormick.

During the election he told MTN one of his major priorities would be improving the detention center.

Outgoing commissioner Mike Murray said that he couldn’t see a better person than Jim McCormick taking his place in office.

“I want to thank the voters for giving me the opportunity to serve them, I certainly enjoyed the job, and I’m going to miss it,” said Murray.

Angela Sparks was also sworn in as Clerk of District Count for Lewis & Clark County.