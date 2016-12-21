Keeping kids active during the winter months can be hard but the Great Falls Natatorium has a new program to help.

The Natatorium recently bought mermaid tails and hosted its first “mermaiding” class for kids.

At the beginning of each class, teachers go through basic skills to make sure each student knows how to swim before they can put on their fins.

Then the kids learn how to put the tail on and they go over safety tips so that they can soon be swimming like a mermaid.

The new mermaiding class is one way the Natatorium is encouraging kids to stay active during the winter months.

“It is one of the newest things in the industry right now. It is pulling a lot of kids in that they may have lower self esteem or they maybe a little over weight so this is an incredible core program for them. They get in there and they are using both legs to flip, spin, twirl and have a great time. They do not realize how much exercise that they are actually getting,” said Marian Permann, City of Great Falls Aquatics Supervisor.

At the end of the class, students will be given a certificate so they can swim like a mermaid at the Natatorium throughout the year.

The next three-hour classes are on December 26, 27, and 29, and you can either rent or buy the tail for the lesson.

If you would like to register for one of the mermaiding classes you can call the Morony Natatorium at 406-452-3733.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco