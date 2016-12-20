As Montana’s 2017 Legislature approaches, it looks like highway funding will be a prime political football, with Gov. Steve Bullock and GOP lawmakers already sparring over how to fix a shortfall that’s led to delaying $144 million in construction projects.

But the decline in the account that funds Montana’s highway construction has been years in the making – with neither side really offering a fix during the slide.

Since fiscal 2012, spending from the Highway State Special Revenue Account has outpaced revenue by $75 million – and now, its “working capital” has dipped below the level where it can pay the upfront costs of big constructions projects and get the federal match, state transportation officials say.

State officials say more fuel-efficient cars and less commercial truck traffic are the main reasons for a leveling-off of fuel tax revenue and gross-weight vehicle fees, which fund about 80 percent of the account.

Meanwhile, the cost of highway construction has continued to rise, they say.

The shortfall in the highway account is behind last month’s announcement by the Bullock administration that it’s delaying $144 million in road construction projects, which were scheduled for bid in the next several months.

The main way to fix the problem is to put more money into the account – but neither Bullock nor GOP lawmakers have floated a long-term fix.

Late last week, Republican Senate leaders said Bullock should take the $14 million he’s proposing to spend on new state preschool funding and use it to cover the shortfall.

However, the preschool funding is only a proposal in Bullock’s budget for fiscal 2017, which doesn’t begin until next July. The highway fund shortfall would need to be covered with money right now, or in the next few months.

A coalition of highway contractors and other interests are proposing a 10-cents-per-gallon increase in Montana’s state fuel tax, which is the primary revenue source for the highway account.

“We see it as sort of a two-fold problem,” said Cary Hegreberg, executive director of the Montana Contractors Association. “We’ve got a short-term issue of getting these projects funded, the next four months, and a long-term issue of being able to match the federal money that comes to the state of Montana.”

Montana’s state fuel tax – 27 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27.75 cents for diesel – hasn’t been increased since 1993.

Since 2012, revenue into the highway account has increased only slightly, from $274 million that year to $290 million last year.

At the same time, expenses have slowly outpaced revenue, finally dropping the fund’s “working capital” below $40 million, where it needs to be to cover basic costs. Its working capital is now at about $35 million, transportation officials say.

The account also finances the Montana Highway Patrol and state Motor Vehicle Division, whose money from the fund has risen from about $32 million in 2012 to $38.5 million in 2016.

Gov. Bullock’s proposed state budget that he’s submitting to the 2017 Legislature solves the highway account shortfall by cutting the state’s highway construction and maintenance programs and the Highway Patrol.

His budget director, Dan Villa, has said the administration is open to discussing a possible fuel-tax increase as a solution.