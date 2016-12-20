Montana native Jeff Ament, with his band Pearl Jam, have been named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2017.

Ament, who grew up in Big Sandy, is a founding member of Pearl Jam.

According to the announcement by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, artists are eligible for inclusion 25 years after the release of their first recording.

Pearl Jam and the six other artists and bands being recognized were chosen voters in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and through and online fan vote.

Other 2017 honorees include Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Yes and rapper Tupac Shakur.

The induction ceremony will take place on April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.