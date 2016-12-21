HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The administrator of Montana’s state parks has left his position after eight years.

An email sent to Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff Tuesday says Chas Van Genderen is no longer employed by the department, effective immediately.

The email’s author, FWP chief of staff Paul Sihler, writes that the Van Genderen’s departure is a personnel issue and he will not comment on it.

FWP spokesman Ron Aasheim says he has no additional information. A phone number listed for Van Genderen appears to be disconnected.

Van Genderen became the parks division’s administrator in 2008.

Sihler’s email says two employees, Tom Reilley and Melissa Baker, will alternate each month as acting division administrator until the position is permanently filled.

Sihler writes that it is a difficult period for everybody involved, and asks staff to be sensitive and patient.