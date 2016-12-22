“In an enrollment driven business, which is what higher education is, you’ve got to be growing, you’ve got to have a crane on your campus,” said Montana Tech Vice Chancellor Joe McClafferty.

This is why the Butte school is in the process of constructing a new building and has plans for a new Student Success Center to attract an estimated 1,500 high school graduates that are considering pursuing higher education at more than 20 Montana colleges over the next decade.

The new student center will offer additional dorms, tutoring, and a social setting for students to gather.

“Students want to feel they’re a part of the community when they come on campus. This will give them that community sense, it will give them a place to hang out, it will give them the place to learn, to study, to achieve,” McClafferty said.

Montana Tech certainly has a lot more competition than it did back in Marcus Daily’s day. And that’s why the university is working harder to improve the quality of life campus so it can be more attractive to new students.

“Students are looking for that. They’re looking for more programming on campus, they’re looking for more of an experience on campus, more of that college experience. We want to provide that, we’re not going to sit around and wait for it to happen,” McClafferty said.

The new building is expected to cost about $24 million and be ready by fall of 2018.

