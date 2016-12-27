Despite a Facebook post claiming he had been acquitted of the assault charge, suspended Montana State University kicker Luke Daly received a deferred sentence for beating the mother of his child in July.

Daly, 21 years old, must complete 40 hours of an anger management course as part of the sentencing agreement reached with Billings City Prosecutor Ben Halverson.

If Daly follows the terms of that agreement, the offense can be removed from his record.

Daly was charged with misdemeanor partner of family member assault in Billings Municipal Court in August.

The victim, who is the mother of Daly’s child, reported that Daly had assaulted her at a Billings residence.

According to the police report, the woman had a visible injury to her right eye.

Shortly after the charge was filed, Daly was suspended from the football team. He had been the Cats’ starting kicker.

Daly recently posted on Facebook saying he had been wrongly accused and was acquitted of the charges.

“I have had to battle a lot of adversity when I was falsely accused back in July,” said Daly’s post. “Today I have been acquitted of all the false charges that were made toward me. I am so glad the truth finally came out about what REALLY happened!!”

Halverson said the posts were not true and the charges against Daly had not been dismissed.

In addition to anger management classes, Daly must also follow his parenting plan and the order of protection filed by the victim.

Daly must also provide regular updates on his performance in anger management classes, otherwise the charges could be re-filed.

“The biggest concern for the city, and (the victim), is the need for a working relationship (with Daly) moving forward,” said Halverson.

MSU Athletics declined to comment.