Ten people charged with disorderly conduct during protests of the Dakota Access pipeline are the first to face trial.

A joint misdemeanor trial is scheduled for 10 people arrested Aug. 11 after they allegedly pushed through law enforcement lines or police tape to access a construction site.

It’s the first trial tied to pipeline protests.

Prosecutors are asking that issues of tribal sovereignty be kept out of the trial, but defense attorneys say their clients have a right to explain why they were at the protest site.

The defendants are from nine states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon and Hawaii.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says more than 570 people have been arrested in connection with the protests.