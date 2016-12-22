Firefighters and their families came out on Thursday morning to shop for Christmas gifts for families in need.

Since 2008, Great Falls Fire Fighters Local 8 have been hosting “Paul’s Holiday Wish” in honor of their fallen brother Paul Erickson.

Paul, a paramedic, died in February 2007 in a Mercy Flight plane crash near Bozeman while working for Benefis Health System.

Also killed in the crash were pilot Vince Kirol and nurse Darcy Dengel.

This year the union is helping 16 families who were chosen by elementary schools and the Early Learning Family Center.

They team up with Target to buy toys and clothing for families in need.

They also partner with Van’s IGA for Christmas dinner and other other essential items to last through the holiday break.

“It feels good to give back to the community. It is kind of what we are about. We like to help out and it is nice to be able to provide a little extra to someone that needs the help. The reason I like to bring my family, just like every one else, it is a part of learning about Christmas and teaching your children about the giving part of Christmas,” said B.J. Perry of Great Falls Fire Fighters Local 8.

The union says Erickson enjoyed holiday activities so much they want to keep his memory alive each year through “Paul’s Holiday Wish.”

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco