Police are investigating an overnight death in Great Falls.

It happened on the 1200 block of 26th Avenue SW.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The GFPD told MTN News just after 11 p.m. that they were investigating a “gun-wound situation.”

Police say that they do not believe that any suspects are at large, and the situation is “contained.”

GFPD, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services, and Cascade County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the deceased, or any other details.

We will update you when we get more information.