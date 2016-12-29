A proposed Montana law would cut off all parent-child rights to a man who rapes and impregnates his victim.

Senate Bill 22, sponsored by Sen. Sue Malek (D-Missoula), would terminate all custodial rights of the accused rapists.

Under current Montana law, a person convicted of rape that results in a child loses have parental rights to that child.

But if there’s no conviction, a rape victim can be forced to parent alongside her rapist.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, only about 15 to 35 percent of sexual assault victims report the crime.

That means the victims who are impregnated as a result of rape but are too afraid to report it can be subject to another 18 years of contact with her rapist.

Other times, the statute of limitations may run out before a rape is reported.

It’s unclear how the law would apply when the woman is the one accused of rape.

Senate Bill 22 would allow the victim to receive a court order to terminate the offender’s parental rights even without a conviction.

The ruling would be dependent upon evidence presented at a hearing before a judge that clearly shows proof that a rape resulted in the pregnancy.

Sen. Diane Sands, who is a member of the Law and Justice Committee that drafted this bill, said Montana law as it exists today can make rape victims suffer.

“So you’ve got someone who has raped someone and there’s a child as a result of it and kind of in perpetuity into the future,” said Sands. “The rapist has a continued weapon to use against the victim which is this child.”

Once a petition is filed, the notice must be mailed to the alleged rapist’s home and posted in the newspaper for three weeks prior to the hearing.

If the accused rapist does not appear for the hearing, the request can be granted to the petitioner.

The bill does not outline how a false rape claim would be handled, but according to the FBI, only 2 to 8 percent of reported rapes are unfounded.

The judge’s decision to terminate parental rights does not mean the alleged rapist would be charged.

A senate hearing is set for January 6th.

SB 22 is one of seven bills drafted by the committee to improve sexual assault statutes in Montana.