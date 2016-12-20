This holiday season clear your clutter and make room for the new electronics on your wish list by responsibly recycling your old and unwanted electronics.

Most of us have it: the box of old chargers, the collection of obsolete phones, or the old television or computer that we plan to get rid of…someday.

Recycling your old and outdated electronics—cell phones, DVD players, laptops, and basically everything (except large projection screen televisions) — is a win-win-win for residents of the Greater Helena area thanks to Helena Industries’ Big Sky E-Recycling Program.

“When people recycle their unwanted, outdated, and unused electronics with the Big Sky E-Recycling Program, they are able to clear their clutter, help us provide meaningful jobs for people, including veterans and people with disabilities,” said Matt Elsaesser, Big Sky E-Recycling Program Manager. “Critically, the program also helps keep hazardous waste out of our landfill,” he added.

“America produces nearly 50 million tons of electronic waste and discards 30 million computers. Current estimates show that over 6.7 billion pounds of e-waste are not recycled in the United States,” according to CyclePoint™, a national e-recycling network powered by SourceAmerica™.

According to the network that provides guidance and support to Big Sky E-Recycling Program, the amount of e-waste is growing, making it the “fastest growing segment of municipal waste.”

In addition to adding waste to the landfill, electronic waste can be hazardous. Electronic waste can include lead, mercury, flame retardant, heavy metals, and other substances that can harm the environment and human health if not properly managed.

The Big Sky E-Recycling Program is a member of the national CyclePoint™ network and is proudly R2/RIOS™ licensed. While minimizing electronic waste in the landfill and looking to reuse electronics is a priority, the program is also committed to providing a safe work environment for employees, prioritizing data security, and ensuring the highest standards of environmental stewardship are maintained.

“People store and collect a lot of confidential and personal information on their devices. That’s why we invested in a state-of-the-art hard drive shredder, which means we destroy all data on collected items. We can provide a certificate of destruction to the owner for a $5 fee, if requested,” said Elsaesser.

To date, the program has successfully achieved its goals, collecting and disassembling nearly 100 tons of local electronic waste. Today, the program employs nine people. “For over 40 years, Helena Industries has provided meaningful vocational opportunities to empower people with disabilities. We are always looking for ways to continue and improve what we do. We saw electronic waste recycling as a great way to provide a community service in addition to employment and training opportunities that will benefit and prepare people for the workplaces of the future,” said Helena Industries President and CEO, Russ Cargo.

As the program looks to 2017, there will be an increased focus on reuse. After sanitizing the devices and certifying all data has been erased, the program can sell devices for re-use, which will help the program continue to grow into the future.

Community members can drop off their electronics at the Helena Industries Thrift Store at 2109 N. Last Chance Gulch during the store’s operating hours.

A $20 donation is suggested, which according to Cargo, “helps Helena Industries, a local nonprofit, not only sustain the program, but also create employment opportunities, purchase the needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to maintain a safe work environment, and ensure that we have the tools and knowledge to uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship.”

Helena Industries is committed to providing electronic recycling options for local businesses and organizations. To schedule a pick-up for your workplace, please call (406) 442-8632.

Helena Industries is hosting a community paper shredding and electronics recycling event on Wednesday, January 4 from 7:30a.m. to 6:00p.m. at the organization’s location at 1325 Helena Avenue. To learn more about accepted items and prices, visit www.helenaindustries.org.

To learn more about the Big Sky E-Recycling Program, visit www.helenaindustries.org/recycle or call (406) 442-8632. To make a donation to support this program, click here and be sure to follow Helena Industries on Facebook to learn about all the nonprofit’s services and products.

Headquartered in Helena and serving southwestern Montana for over 45 years, Helena Industries provides vocational and rehabilitative services utilizing real work, related services and individualized resources to empower persons with disabilities to lead productive and fulfilling lives in their communities. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization provides case management, job training, and employment services for over 900 people with disabilities each year. Learn more about the mission, programs, and products for purchase at helenaindustries.org.

Read John’s story here.