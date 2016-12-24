A winter storm is dropping snow across Montana and road conditions are deteriorating.

As of 4 p.m., the Montana Highway Patrol was working at least 40 crashes and slide-offs statewide, a number that is expected to increase through the evening.

Drivers are urged to get to their final destination as soon as possible as the storm revs up in intensity through the evening.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports many of Montana’s major highways are now snow-covered and icy.

The Montana Department of Transportation has several tools to track road conditions:

Click here for current Montana road conditions

Click here for an interactive map

Click here for the mobile app